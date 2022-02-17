Teri Ada Starring Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan Out Now & It's A Treat For Fans!

After the super intriguing teaser of the reunion of our most loved on-screen couple, VYRL Originals finally brings you ‘Teri Ada’ in the melodious voice of Mohit Chauhan starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. This love song is beautifully written by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Kaushik-Guddu.

Shot on the sets of Chandigarh, Teri Ada is a light-hearted musical love story depicted by the most adorable pair Shivangi and Mohsin who fall in love through a series of adorable twists and turns. In the music video, Shivangi is seen portraying a cheerful and playful character, who does play hard to get in the beginning but Mohsin’s loving and caring nature instantly ties the knot in Shivangi’s heart. Teri Ada is a classic love story and pure visual treat for #shivin fans.

On the release of Teri Ada, Mohit Chauhan said, “Teri Ada’s lovely composition by Kaushik-Guddu struck a chord in my heart the first time I heard it. I knew at that point it’s going to turn out to be a beautiful song. It’s always fun working with Kaushik-Guddu but this song is my first with VYRL Originals and the experience has been phenomenal. Excited to do many more releases with them.”

Excited on the release of Teri Ada Shivangi Joshi said, “Mohit Chauhan’s songs have always touched my heart and it’s an absolute honour to be a part of his music video. It’s always a pleasure working with Mohsin and VYRL Originals. Teri Ada is a beautiful song and my current favourite and I’m sure it’s going to blow up the charts.

Mohsin Khan on the release of Teri Ada said, “Teri Ada is a beautiful composition by Guddu–Kaushik and definitely another one of Mohit Chauhan’s hits. It’s always fun shooting with Shivangi and a delight to work with VYRL Originals. This soulful song has become my personal favourite and I hope it becomes everyone’s too.”

Check out the song below:

The two have previously worked together on India’s longest-running and most popular serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. There is no doubt that their fans will be delighted to see their reunion. We can’t wait for the fans to shower their love on ‘Teri Ada.’

