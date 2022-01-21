Mohsin Khan is a popular television actor who enjoys a huge fan following across the country for his work in numerous television shows. He rose to fame through the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he played the character Kartik Goenka. According to a recent report, a few of the actor’s fans threatened another artist from the same industry who shares the name Mohsin.

For the unversed, the YRKKH actor reportedly started off as a second assistant director in the film Koyelaanchal before making his debut as an actor. He was first seen in the show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins where he played a character named Ritesh, opposite Aneri Vajani. With Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor became a huge social media sensation who enjoys a massive fan following even today.

In a recent turn of events, Mohsin Khan’s fans have been accused of threatening a fellow actor who has worked in shows like Mere Sai and Savdhaan India. He was reportedly attacked online for having the same name as the YRKKH star and a few netizens even wanted him to change it.

Confirming that he has filed a case with the cyber cell in Lucknow, Mohsin told ETimes that he is waiting for the police to take some action. “I received a DM on Tuesday by an unidentified user threatening me of consequences if I didn’t delete my account and changed my name within three days. I immediately went to report the matter at a local police station and was eventually directed to register a complaint at the cybercrime cell. I was asked to block the Instagram ID from which I received the message. I am waiting for them to take strict action against these troublemakers.”, Mohsin said.

