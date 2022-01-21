Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a lot of change in equations. While Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz seemed to be bonding during the start of the show, things turned upside down soon after. Despite the fact that she was her best friend’s girlfriend, the evicted contestant couldn’t get himself to like her. Scroll below for the actual reasons!

As most know, Umar was ousted from the show over his physical aggression with Pratik Sehajpal. However, his fans had majorly called out Salman Khan and the show ‘unfair’ over their decision. A huge controversy was even irked when Geeta Kapur questioned his profession and called him a violent doctor.

Umar Riaz has now opened up about his equation with Tejasswi Prakash and said she doesn’t matter to him. The evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant told ETimes TV, “To be honest, what Tejasswi says about me doesn’t affect me at all. Because I don’t consider her my friend. If my people Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia or Rashami Desai say something about me that will really affect me or hurt me. But honestly, what Tejasswi has to say about me honestly doesn’t matter to me. She never mattered to me in the game and will never matter to me in my life too”

Umar Riaz added that he doesn’t like Tejasswi Prakash because of her arrogance. “I never had any personal problems with Tejasswi and in fact we bonded quite well initially. I supported her and took her to the VIP room and that time she was not even my friend, I did it because she was Karan Kundrra’s girlfriend. For me a friend’s friend is my friend. But when her behaviour started changing I had problems with her. When she got a few powers her attitude changed. I was very humble and down to earth but she changed drastically and talked to others with authority and I did not appreciate this. I felt everyone was equal in the show and just because I have a VIP tag it doesn’t mean I need to get rude with people,” he concluded.

Do you agree with Umar Riaz? Share with us in the comments section.

