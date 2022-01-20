Known widely as India’s comedy king, Kapil Sharma has proven to be an entertainer who brings bouts of laughter into everyone’s homes. We love his spontaneity, comic timing and the simplicity that he brings to the fore. Kapil Sharma, today, is undoubtedly a household name who is here for more and He Isn’t Done Yet.

The comedy star will soon be making his streaming debut on Netflix with his first-ever stand-up special ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’, where the viewers will witness Kapil in an amusing new avatar as he gets candid about his life and shares hilarious anecdotes from his struggling days.

In a candid conversation, while narrating his initial struggling days, Kapil Sharma said “I had no plan as such. People will laugh if I tell them how I started. Maine pehle BSF ke liye try ki, fir army mein gaya, my father and uncles were part of the police force. But Papa kaafi musicians ko jante the and ended up introducing me to them. He wanted me to do something big or maybe creative in life.”

Kapil Sharma adds, “I remember the first time I came to Mumbai with my friends. We would roam around Juhu Beach looking out for directors as if they had nothing better to do in life. From then to now – things have changed so much. That’s Mumbai, that’s what it does. It gives scooter walas like me an opportunity to stand on a stage and entertain people. Mujhe yaad hai mai bilkul naya tha Mumbai mein and was unaware of what was coming my way, making my way through the bustling streets of Mumbai, only dreaming of being where I am now.”

The stand-up special I’m Not Done Yet, airing exclusively on Netflix, takes audiences on an unusual ride through the comedian’s life as he bares all and opens his heart up through hilarious anecdotes from his life.

Catch Kapil Sharma gets candid and unleash a laugh riot in this much-awaited stand-up comedy special, releasing on 28th January – only on Netflix!

