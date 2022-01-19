The Kapil Sharma Show has come to be one of the most successful and entertaining talk shows in the Indian Television industry. Recently a fan-made video of the show’s next guest, Shailesh Lodha, has gone viral and trolls are now making fun of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor’s hypocrite behaviour. Check out the detail below.

It was recently revealed that the Taarak Mehtaactor who also is a poet, will be arriving as a guest along with a couple of other poets on the show. This coming up Kavi Special episode with see these guests creating a mehfil on the comedy show.

Well, now a particular troll-made video featuring an old clip of Shailesh Lodha, is now making rounds on social media. The clip features the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actor taking a dig at Kapil Sharma’s comedy talk show. It was noted that the actor had once claimed that he’ll never work in a show, where he has to stop his daughter from watching the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Insta Desi (@insta_desii)

The troll video opened with Shailesh Lodha saying, “Mai kuch karyakram dekhta hu tho mujhe sharam aati hai. Eak dadi Jo har vyakti ko chumna chahti hai, eak aisi bua Jo shadi ke liye betab hai, eak pati Jo apni patni ko patarit karta hai. Mai uss karyakram mai kaam karta jismai eak beta har baat ke liye apne baap ke pair chuta hai.” ( I am ashamed of some shows where a grandmother wants to kiss anyone, an aunt that is desperate for marriage, and a husband who humiliates his wife in front of others. I work in a show where a son takes his father’s blessing for any work he does.)

As the video progresses, we see the very next chip of Shailesh arriving on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, and a clip of Hindustani Bhau laughing in the background. This troll-made video was clearly taking a dig at the actor’s hypocrite behaviour. Many netizens trolled the actor for this in the comment section.

One of user commented, “Ye uss show me kaam karta hai jis show me main lead apni wife of “Anpadh aurat”, “chup kar satvi fail” or publically “Nonsense” bolta hai. Apni wife or baki sabke samne padosan se flirt karta hai. 1 character hai jo shaadi ke liye mara jaa raha hai & dusro ke ghar me free ka khane ghumta rehta h. Wo sb chalega, hai na?” Another fan wrote, “Paisa kuch bhi kra sakta h.” One user said that, “Kya kr bhi skte hai dono Sony ka hee show hai,” followed by a laughing emoji.

One Instagram user commented, “Ku ki na ab show mai koi bhuwa hai na koi dadi,” followed by a laughing emoji. While another one wrote, “This Sunday he is coming in the same show…. Very bad shailesh at least stand by ur words.”

Meanwhile, the Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony. This week’s episode will also star Meeruthi, Sanjay Jhaala, and Mumtaaz Naseem alongside Shailesh Lodha.

