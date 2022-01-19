Bigg Boss 15’s recent evicted contestant has been on the news lately due to the way he was shown the exit of the house. His fans along with him shared that his eviction was unfair and he came to know he actually received a large number of votes. Many times in the show his medical profession was questioned and in the recent interview, the model turned doctor claimed he was thinking about shifting his base from Mumbai to Jammu or Dubai.

Umar who is an elder brother of the former runner up of the 13th season Asim Riaz was evicted from the BB house due to his unruly and aggressive nature with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. On many occasions, the makers along with host Salman Khan had warned him but there was no change in his behaviour.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz spoke about thinking to moving from Mumbai as guests along with a few housemates questioned him about his profession. In the interview, the model claimed how much the remarks affected him mentally but he has now changed his mind after looking at the support he received from his fans.

Umar Riaz said, “I was told that you won’t be able to go and work outside. I would always question myself why I am being told this. I’d actually started thinking inside that I’ve gone very wrong in the show and I’ll have to shift my base to Jammu or Dubai and I won’t be allowed to practice as a doctor in Mumbai.”

“I was actually thinking all this when I came out but when I saw the reaction of the audience and the response, it was totally different. It affected me a lot mentally. These comments made me actually believe that I am aggressive and violent and now my profession as a doctor will be affected and the 10 years of my hard work will go into a drain.”

Further in the interview, Umar Riaz says, “I always visualised standing with Salman Khan sir on Bigg Boss 15 stage and he held my hand. Winning or losing was secondary, but I just wanted to be on that stage with Salman sir holding my hand. It was my dream to be on the finale, so that disappointment is there. But I am content with the love I’ve got from people.”

