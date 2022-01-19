Comedian Krushna Abhishek is a well-known actor in the Indian household. His role as Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show is much loved by the audience. The comedian is flying high in his professional life and when it comes to personal life, he is an ideal for many.

The comedian is not only a great, supportive husband but also an amazing brother for Arti Singh. Recently, she shared a picture of them together along with the swanky new car and revealed how she is proud of his achievements. But his response to her won the internet.

Arti Singh shared the picture and wrote, “So so proud of you. Well, I hv never been into cars but this was my dream car. I can’t afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true .. and u deserve every bit coz u work so so hard .. proud sister @krushna30.”

Krushna Abhishek gave a sweet response saying, “It’s not mine it’s urs.” However, this is not the first time that he has shown love on social media. Last year, the Bigg Boss 13 participant gifted herself a new Thar for a whopping Rs 14 Lakhs.

The comedian was so proud of her as she bought it with her own money. The Kapil Sharma Show star shared a video wherein he expressed how delighted he was with her progress. Featuring Arti and the new Thar, he said, “This is Arti’s new Thar. Congrats! Kaisa lagra hai nayi gaadi leke khud ke paise se. Mujhse ek rupee nahi liye.” To which, Arti said, “I have always been lucky that whenever I needed something, my brother has always pampered me.”

Krushna Abhishek then also joked, “Ab itni tareef kardi toh mein yeh new gadi leke jaunga and tum swift leke jana”. The two shared a good laugh. Sharing the video, the comedian captioned, “Congo arti for her new car 😇 can’t tell u how happy I am as u hv worked hard and on ur own without taking a single penny from me u bought it its really a proud feeling for a brother God bless u 🤗 be the way u r self made @artisingh5 @kashmera1 @raginikhanna @vinayanand786 @ahuja_yashvardhan chalo ab apni bhi ek aur car ho gayi 🤪 actually am only gonna take it on shoots 🤑”

