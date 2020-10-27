Former Bigg Boss Contestant Hindustani Bhau’s Mother Passes Away

Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau, who has always been in the headlines for his controversial statements is currently going through a rough phase in his life as his mother has passed away. The details about her demise are not out yet.

He was also a part of one of television’s controversial show Bigg Boss 13 with other contestants, winner Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai among many others. He was evicted in December 2019.

After his elimination from Bigg Boss 13, he had told Amar Ujala, “Arti is Sidharth’s friend but she had a panic attack because of him, I yelled at him and told him that he has no manners, does not know how to behave with women. Abusing women and maligning their character is your standard. You are a TV star but I am much better than you.”

Hindustani Bhau also told Times Now that he was missing his mother during his stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He said, “I got evicted because I wanted to leave. I had been missing my mother terribly and I am not used to staying away from her for such a long time. I am her son but I take care of her like she is my daughter. And I knew that she would be worried because I was not well in the house. Otherwise, there is no chance that I got lesser votes than the others.”

Recently Hindustani Bhau’s social media accounts got suspended as some of his video his videos violated the guidelines and promoted hatred and communal violence. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik too had condemned Bhau’s video that was filled with profanities. She had “Knowing our society he will be offered a reality show and celebrated, if not already!” Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali had reweeted, “The guy in the video seems to be a wannabe actor. Trying to imitate Sanjay Dutt but his gujju accent not making it happen. Two minutes of infamous fame for a loser (the guy in the video) Hopefully he will be taken to task.”

We offer our heartiest condolences to Hindustani Bhau and his family members.

