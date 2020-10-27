Former Bigg Boss contestant and famous Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari is making all headlines today as rumours of him getting death threats at a rally making rounds in the entertainment world. This is the reason that security around the Member of Parliament was duly tightened and he was advised to skip the rally.

But Manoj Tiwari isn’t one of those who will get frightened of such threats. He decided to brave it with full State security. Read the article to know more. As per a report by Spotboye, before flying off to the dangerous spot, Manoj Tiwari shared, “It is true that there are reports of death threat at a rally in a town named Dinara. I’ve been advised by my party members to skip that rally. But how can I disappoint so many of the people who would be gathered at Dinara?”

Manoj Tiwari has been traveling to 4-5 towns in Bihar daily by a private jet. He gets to his family in Delhi in the evening after his campaigns. Currently, he is campaigning for the BJP for the current Bihar elections. He said that these threats can’t obstruct his plans. He said, “Of course the threat scares me. But it can’t stop me from doing what I’ve set out to do. My party relies on me to bring in the crowds. By God’s grace every rally that I’ve addressed in Bihar attracts a crowd of 10-15 thousand people. It’s crazy! The supporters come from far-off places with great hopes and expectations. I can’t let them down. As far as threats go, they are a part of the territory. If one has to go one will go. But until the day I’m destined to go on one can harm me.”

Speaking about absence of social distancing in these rallies, Manoj Tiwari said, “Thousands are packed together in a maidaan. They do not follow any COVID guidelines. We are all exposed to a very high level of infection risk.”

Well, Koimoi prays for Manoj Tiwari's safety and wishes good luck for his rallies.

