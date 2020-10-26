Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are geared up for their upcoming release, Laxmmi Bomb. Tusshar Kapoor is making his debut as a producer with the film. It is a remake of Raghava Lawrence Tamil film ‘Kanchana’. The director has also helmed the Hindi version.

The trailer was unveiled 2 weeks ago and everyone is in awe of Akshay Kumar. When Koimoi asked Tusshar Kapoor about his views on the Sooryavanshi actor, he said, “I won’t talk about my own film about how amazing it is. But Akshay Kumar’s hard work, relentless pursuit towards giving more than 100 percent and giving his best is known to the entire country. He is a workaholic and more excited about it and that shows in all his character.”

Tusshar Kapoor added, “You pick any film and you will see he has given 120 per cent. I am very happy and excited that in Laxmmi Bomb, he is very different and people have appreciated it in the trailer. They have seen his midas touch in the trailer. Trailer Toh trailer hota hai, picture mein dekho kya kya hota hai. He is going to be the game-changer and the USP of the film.”.

In the movie, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a transgender and looks promising in the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb. Did Akshay ever hesitate about his character? Producer Tusshar Kapoor reveals, “He was always aware of the subject and very kicked about it. He was very sure that he wanted to play the role in complete honesty without compromising on the fact that it is a very different character. Akshay didn’t want to change anything about it. The movie goes to another level when the novelty of the film or the twist comes. So, he wanted it to be the way it is. He was convinced, sure and confident about it.”

Well, fans have to wait only for a few days more to watch Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani together in the horror-comey. Laxmmi Bomb will release on November 9 on Disney+ Hostar.

