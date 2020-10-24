Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar Feels Everyone Should Try To Wear Saree Once

It’s just a couple of weeks for Laxmmi Bomb, and even though the film isn’t releasing in theatres, Akshay Kumar fans are equally excited for it. In an altogether different avatar, Akki is back on the screen to entertain everyone as always. Donning a saree, his look for the film garnered many eyeballs, and people wanted to know about the process behind it.

In the latest video uploaded by Disney+ Hotstar, we can see Akshay having a conversation with Maniesh Paul regarding the film and his look in it. He opens up about the process of donning a saree and what all difficulties he faced.

Akshay Kumar says, “In one word, saree is the most graceful outfit in the world. Wearing a saree has been one of a kind experience for me. Frankly speaking, donning a saree is very difficult. During the initial days of the shoot, my saree would often unwrap by itself while shooting. I wasn’t able to move properly while being in a saree, forget about dancing and fighting in it. Thanks to my costume designer who would come to my rescue in every break to rearrange the plaits and balance the pallu.”

He also adds, “Hats off to all the women who manage so well. If you all want to appreciate the process, everybody should try it once on yourself, you will realise how difficult it is.”

Akshay Kumar went ahead to call his character in Laxmmi Bomb as the most mentally intensive role, and he said “It’s been 30 years of my career, the character of Laxmmi remains the most mentally intensive role. But I managed it somehow. I thank my director Raghava Lawrence – how this character walks, talks, dances – he told him all about it. I have imitated him. If this film performs, it will be because of him.”

Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil blockbuster Muni 2: Kanchana. Raghava Lawrence, who had helmed the original, also directs the Bollywood remake, co-starring Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Back in June, Akshay had shared for the first time that the film would go for an OTT release, amid the growing COVID-19 crisis. It is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9th.

