In this year where there has been loads of negativity, we wish Dussehra 2020 can drive it all away. Dussehra is a festival that emphasises on the celebration of the triumph of good over evil.

Advertisement

Ahead of Dussehra 2020, actors have shared their favourite films that define the theme of the festival. Read on to know which are they.

Advertisement

For veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, it’s the 1998 film Salman Khan-starrer “Bandhan”. She told IANS, “‘Bandhan’ is easily one of my favourites as the title itself talks of eternal bonds. It is an excellent example of a movie that shows truth always prevails. For all those have not seen this movie, the premise of the story was how Jackie Shroff’s character falls prey to selfish motives and remarries. This leads to him spoiling his relations with his ex-wife and his brother-in-law. He realises much later the importance of relationships and the mistakes he made all along.”

Himani Shivpuri added, “During this festive season of Dussehra, this movie acts as a reminder to not fall prey to sinful or wrong thoughts, and resentful actions but instead look for the good in people before it gets too late.”

Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor picks his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar. He told the agency, “I can’t think of any other film right now about good winning over evil but ‘Laxmmi Bomb’. It’s a special film because it is a film about good winning over evil, a film with Indian values, something that everyone will connect with, something that will teach you a lesson, something that will inspire and can bring equality within our society.”

Harleen Sethi went a little back in time to pick her favourite good-over-evil film. Revealing Rang De Basanti is her pick, she said, “‘Rang De Basanti’ will never be outdated. It encourages the youth to stand up against injustice, sparks a sense of patriotism, and shows collective integrity against moral and political corruption. It forces you to think that letting injustice happen is also a form of injustice. It’s necessary to raise your voice for important issues and not take things lying down.”

For actor Hiten Tejwani, it’s the classic Hollywood film “The Lion King” that fits the bill. He said, “I love ‘The Lion King’ — how Simba goes away and later comes back, and becomes the king.”

Actress Gracy Singh shared the one film that instantly comes to her mind is her 2001 blockbuster release, “Lagaan”. She said, “The movie truly brought alive the theme of how good triumphs over evil. Burdened by heavy taxes and several years of drought, the farmers of Champaner come together to challenge the British army over a game of cricket, in a bid to stop the lagaan (tax) imposed on them. Their hard work and sincerity pays off in the end. The movie gave out a right message.”

Mardaani 2 that saw Rani Mukerji in a cop avatar made many believe that good always beats evil. Actress Shamin Mannan thinks so, too. She said, “The way Rani not just arrests, but beats the hell out of that serial rapist is just amazing. Everytime I watch that movie, it gives me goosebumps and the way Rani’s character SP Shivani gives that monologue in an interview talking about what all a woman has to go through, and why it should not be even be compared to men, is just outstanding. Such performances beat everything else. Of course the negative lead has done a good job too, we need more movies like this.”

Actress Saba Saudagar agrees with her. She added, “The reason why I love ‘Mardaani’ is because I find it very real and very non-filmy. The evil part of Mardaani reflects the society we live in and the good part also reflects the society we live in but take it for granted. The last scene of ‘Mardaani 2’ where Rani sits exhausted outside a residence, and then beats the antagonist with a Devi idol behind her, literally gave me goosebumps.”

Actress Pooja Banerjee mentions Kahaani, starring Vidya Balan. She said, “It had a fabulous plot, great screenplay, some power-packed performances and has Durga Puja as a background theme. It was the best for me as a film that shows victory of good over evil. Plus, seeing the reality of how some men treat women, specifically pregnant women, was really heart-wrenching. It really was the most impactful film for me.”

Actress Mugdha Chaphekar shared that there are a lot of films that convey the message of good winning over evil, but she has a favourite too. “‘The Shawshank Redemption’ doesn’t just show how good triumphs over evil, but also shows how truth always wins, you just have to have hope and that’s why I love it,” she said.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh’s Pre-Wedding Ceremonies Pictures Are Proof That Their Match Is Made In Heaven!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube