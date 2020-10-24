Nowadays, we wake up each morning with a fresh controversy making noises on social media. A few days back, it was Akshay Kumar’s upcoming release, Laxmmi Bomb, which irked a section of users and now, it’s Prakash Jha and his web series, Ashram, which is in the radar.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Laxmmi Bomb was indulged in several controversies but one that grabbed the attention was netizens trending #BoycottLaxmmiBomb for insulting Goddess Laxmi. Online protestors demanded the change of the title. And now, Jha’s web series featuring Bobby Deol is garnering negativity, as it’s being alleged of showing Hindu saints and religious scholars in a bad light.

Advertisement

Ashram Chapter 2 teaser was dropped a day before yesterday and it promises of revealing the dark side of self-proclaimed godman. Ever since teaser’s release, a section of netizens are demanding the arrest of Prakash Jha, who has bankrolled and directed the series. He has been alleged for ill-faming the Hindu saints and religion. Reportedly, a police complaint has also been lodged against the veteran filmmaker. Religious groups like Sanatan Prabhat and others are demanding the arrest of Jha and boycott of the Bobby Deol starrer.

Ashram Chapter 1 was released on 28th August 2020 on MX Player, while Chapter 2 will be releasing on 11th November. Prakash Jha’s response is awaited to the entire controversy.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

“Aashram and Gurus are pillor of Sanatan dharma @prakashjha27 wants to breakdown the Pillor of Sanatan Dharma by insulting Ashram Culture…Does he have guts to show other religious place such way? It’s an conspiracy. We demand #Arrest_Prakash_Jha.”

Aashram and Gurus are pillor of Sanatan dharma@prakashjha27 wants to breakdown the Pillor of Sanatan Dharma by insulting Ashram Culture Does he have guts to show other religious place such way? It’s an conspiracy. We demand#Arrest_Prakash_Jha@MNageswarRaoIPS @KiranKS pic.twitter.com/aIp36QoNfD — Mohan Gowda (@Mohan_HJS) October 24, 2020

“#Arrest_Prakash_Jha Looking at the global repercussions for the said “blasphemy” of the the most peaceful religion of the planet, We Hindus will never ever dream to counter in that fashion! But there is a limit to “Tolerance”! We demand constitutional justice!”

#Arrest_Prakash_Jha Looking at the global repercussions for the said “blasphemy” of the the most peaceful religion of the planet, We Hindus will never ever dream to counter in that fashion! But there is a limit to “Tolerance”! We demand constitutional justice!@MIB_India pic.twitter.com/OiLsA8cNKs — Sanatan Prabhat (@sanatanprabhat) October 24, 2020

“If you make fun of Hindus, Bigot Hindus will Boycott you. If you abuse Hindus, Bigot Hindus will again Boycott you. If you make fun of “Peaceful” religion, You will be beheaded peacefully. #Arrest_Prakash_Jha.”

“There is a line between a #GodMan and a #ConMan…#Arrest_Prakash_Jha because it might take several life times for people like him to understand that…For #name, #fame and #money, you people have completely lost your moral values.”

What are your thoughts on the entire controversy?

Must Read: ’83 Actor Pankaj Tripathi Wishes A Speedy Recovery For Kapil Dev

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube