’83 Actor Pankaj Tripathi Wishes A Speedy Recovery For Kapil Dev

Every Cricket lover must be in a state of shock after hearing about Kapil Dev’s sudden heart attack news. Be it a cricket fan or not, everyone is talking about this today. This news is grabbing all eyeballs. Even Pankaj Tripathi, who plays a pivotal role in Kapil Dev’s biopic 83′ reacted to this news.

We all know that Ranveer Singh is going to play the titular role of the legendary cricketer in the upcoming biopic. Pankaj will be playing the role of PR Man Singh in the Kabir Khan directorial. It did not come as a surprise when the Stree actor reacted on Kapil’s health.

According to reports in Times Of India, Kapil Dev underwent angioplasty at a hospital in Delhi. Soon after the news came out, his fans started praying for his speedy recovery. Even several cricketers and Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media and wished him a speedy recovery. Pankaj Tripathi who is playing the role of the manager o the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team too was praying for the cricketer’s health.

Speaking about Kapil Dev’s condition, Pankaj Tripathi said, “Hum pray karenge bhagwaan se ki jald se jald vo swast aur sehetmand hojaye. Vo humare dharohar hai humare desh ke, aur utne hi adhbhut vakyti hai. Bas humari prayers hai, jaldi thik hojaye.”

Earlier today, the hospital released an official statement that read, “Cricketer Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days.”

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan’s ’83 also features Ranveer Singh, who will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev. It will see Deepika Padukone playing the role of Kapil’s wife’s role, Romi Bhatia.

