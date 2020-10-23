JUST IN! Kapil Dev Suffers A Heart Attack In Delhi; Is Now Stable

Cricketer Kapil Dev, who brought home the Work Cup in 1983, has suffered a heart attack. The ex-skipper was admitted under Dr. Atul Mathur to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi. As per reports, he underwent an angioplasty surgery at the medical facility.

The cricketer was reportedly complaining of chest pain when he was admitted to the facility. Fans have been pouring in ‘get well soon’ wishes for him on social media.

According to ANI, Kapil Dev suffered a minor heart attack but is now said to be in a stable condition. As per the agency, an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of the night. They also reported that Dev was admitted to the hospital after he visited the emergency department complaining of chest pain.

Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) President, Ashok Malhotra, while speaking to PTI said Kapil Dev was taken to the hospital after he felt unwell on Thursday. With the news of Kapil Dev suffering the heart attack breaking, fans of the cricketer have been sending him ‘get well soon’ wishes. Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and wished Dev a speedy recovery. He tweeted, “Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do.”

Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2020

Former India coach and Dev’s 1983 Wolrd Cup-winning teammate Madan Lal tweeted, “Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes to Kapil and Romi Dev for his speedy recovery. Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness. As per the doctors the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon. @vikrantgupta73.”

Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes to Kapil and Romi Dev for his speedy recovery. Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness. As per the doctors the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon. @vikrantgupta73 — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) October 23, 2020

Gautam Gambhir wrote on Twitter “Wishing @therealkapildev good health & a speedy recovery. Take care sir!”

Wishing @therealkapildev good health & a speedy recovery. Take care sir! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 23, 2020

Talking about Kapil Dev’s career as a cricketer, he played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for India. He scored 5248 runs and took 434 Test wickets for India in test matches. The cricketer also scored 3783 runs and took 253 wickets in ODIs.

On the other hand, Kapil Dev’s historic win for India – the cricket World Cup at Lord in 1983, will soon be making its way to the silver screen. Ranveer Singh will essay the role Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial while Deepika Padukone will play his on-screen wife, Romi Dev.

