Kangana Ranaut Drags Aamir Khan After Another Criminal Complaint Gets Filed Against Her: "Someone Ask The Intolerant Gang..."

It is rightly said by many that Kangana Ranaut is controversies, favourite child. She never shies away from expressing her views and boldly faces all the challenges coming her way. In recent times, the actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been on the top of their games. This time Kangana has even dragged Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan in her tweets.

The Panga actress and her sister were summoned by the Mumbai Police only a few days back. And now the actress seems to be in trouble yet again. She has been slapped with another criminal complaint. Continue reading further to get all the details.

According to a report in Indian Express, a criminal complaint has been filed against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Mumbai police. A city-based lawyer has filed this complaint about Kangana’s remarks against the police in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

The report added that the lawyer in his complaint has stated that Kangana has “defamed our country, its police, authorised government bodies, executive machinery all being established by law in India.” The complaint includes charges of sedition and promoting enmity between different communities.

Kangana Ranaut, who is super active on her Social media handle these days reacted to this news quickly. She tweeted, “Candle March gang, award vapsi gang dekho this is what happens to anti-fascist establishment revolutionaries, not like you all tumko koi poochta bhi nahin, look at me there is a meaning to my life fighting real fascist government in Maharashtra not a fraud like you all.”

She added that she is ready to go to jail. “I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give meaning to my life, Jai Hind.” Check out her tweet below:

Candle March gang, award vapsi gang dekho this is what happens to anti fascist establishment revolutionaries, not like you all tumko koi poochta bhi nahin, look at me there is a meaning to my life fighting real fascist government in Maharashtra not a fraud like you all. https://t.co/xBMQjQJq39 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 23, 2020 I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 23, 2020

Kangana Ranaut in one of her tweets even tagged Aamir Khan taking an indirect dig at the actor. Check out her tweet below:

As per the reports, Kangana‘s matter is set to be heard on 10 November. What do you think about this new controversy? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

