Ajaz Khan is in the controversy all over again. Time and again, the former Bigg Boss contestant falls into the lap of controversy over his political opinions. He has also been warned and arrested by the police in the past. But it seems nothing can stop him from expressing his opinions openly.

In a recent happening, one of Ajaz’s video is going viral. It has allegedly been made on a recent mob lynching incident that shook the world. The actor in the video claims that some Pandits have committed the horrific act and shames them for doing the same.

Things went upside down when Ajaz Khan began to shame the entire community over the actions of some. In the video, he could be heard saying, “Ye saare Pandito ko itna maaro, aur inko jail me daalo. Pandit, konse pandit? Ye darindey hai s**le. Balki saare Hindustan ke pandito ko milke inko andar karana chahiye. Unka bhi naam inhone kharab kia hai. Unka naam kharab kia hai, jaat ka naam kharab kia hai. Ab toh ye ho gaya ki pandit bhi mob lynching kar rahe hai.”

Ajaz Khan’s video has irked the social media users, who are slamming the actor of promoting hate speech. Several netizens are now trending #ArrestAjazKhan in response.

A user wrote, “Poori baat ki enquiry honi chahiye usne aisa kiske liye kaha or kyu kaha aise nahi chhodna usko. Freedom of speech fir pandito k pass bhi hai bhoole na. #ArrestAjazKhan

वो दो कौड़ी का एजाज ब्राह्मणों को गाली दे गया ! हमने ट्विटर पे ट्रेंड चला दिया अपना फर्ज निभा दिया! रात गयी – बात गयी ! — Deepak Sharma (@TheDeepak2020In) October 23, 2020

Another wrote, “Azaz Khan is continuously defaming Hindu’s and Hindu Gods. #ArrestAjazKhan”

A user wrote to a political leader and mentioned, “Ma’am, yours is the CM of Maharashtra and @AjazkhanActor who said – “Beat Brahmans” is yet not arrested, why? Next time people won’t vote for khichdi sarkar, remember ! #ArrestAjazKhan”

Ma’am, yours is the CM of Maharashtra and @AjazkhanActor who said – “Beat Brahmans” is yet not arrested, why? Next time people won’t vote for khichdi sarkar, remember !#ArrestAjazKhan https://t.co/qvb0ot3GGF — Pradeep tomar {लोकतंत्र ख़तरे में 😂} (@Pradeep_tomar_) October 23, 2020

“Jay Shri Ram! What Ajaz Khan spoke about Pandits & Brahmans cannot be tolerated! Strict actions must be taken against such people who tend to disturb Social Harmony. He should be questioned & he needs to be answerable! #HowdyModi #filthy #INDIA_WITH_NAMO #ArrestAjazKhan,” another mentioned.

