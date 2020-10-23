After almost spending two decades together, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan officially separated in 2017. It was really shocking news, as the couple looked happy together ever since their marriage in 1998. Several speculations were made behind the divorce, be it Arbaaz’s addiction to betting or Arjun Kapoor’s growing closeness with Bollywood diva.

Despite separating their ways, both Arbaaz and Malaika have been respectful towards each other and never questioned each other’s personal life. As of now, Malaika is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz is allegedly linked with model Georgia Andriani.

Back in 2019, Malaika Arora had graced What Women Want, the radio show hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Their she spoke candidly about her with divorce with Arbaaz Khan. “It’s never, ever easy, like no other major decision in your life. At the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. I think that’s the general human nature to go about things,” she said.

Malaika Arora further added, “We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us.”

Speaking about the family’s reaction to her decision of divorce, Malaika said, “Nobody really encourages you to go right ahead. Even the night before the divorce, I had my family sit with me and ask me, are you sure? I heard this all along and perhaps rightly so because these are people who worry and care for you.”

Speaking about PDA with Arjun Kapoor, she said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has… they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things… there hasn’t been any of that.”

