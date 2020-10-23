Ever since the ‘Toofani Seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan left the Bigg Boss 14 house, freshers are all on their own. The episode began with Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan abusing and digging each other’s past.

Advertisement

As soon as the show ended, Pavitra started trending on micro-blogging site, Twitter and netizens started comparing her with Dolly Bindra.

Advertisement

Netizens have been slamming Pavitra Punia over her behaviour from last night’s episode and calling her Dolly Bindra part 2. A user on Twitter tweeted, “Only #RubinaDilaik is some form of entertainment in this snoozefest. Thanks to boring #EijazKhan, dolly bindra v2 #PavitraPunia and fake, irritating #NikkiTamboli this season is on the verge of becoming worst season ever.”

Another user tweeted, “There is a TOUGH competition between the arrogant entitled spoilt brat #NikkiTamboli and the mini Dolly Bindra Pavitra Punia; as to who’s worse between these two”

Another user even called her ‘Female Shukla’ and wrote, “Today I realised #PavitraPunia is female shukla…. the way she talked about #GauaharKhan after losing… the way she was fidgeting after losing and losing her shit like shukla…. man these are some crazy psychotic peeps in BB every year…”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Those are some harsh words coming in for Pavitra Punia.

Meanwhile, Shehzad Deol got evicted recently and indirectly took a dig at the makers of the show and said, “Things were working in my favour. It was a reality show based on public voting. That did not happen, it was voting by the housemates, that’s it. Had I known it was supposed to be voting by the inmates, I would have planned my journey accordingly. I have been real and even if you get a poll conducted or ask the audience to vote right now, you’ll get the answer.”

The Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant added, “Makers ne jo karna hai wo karte hai. Wo jaise chahenge wo karenge, usme koi right ya wrong nahi hai. But jo wrong mereko laga, ye karne ke baad bhi either you leave me to the public to decide. Even if you’re not doing that, let me at least be a part of the final task, which was the deciding factor. They didn’t let me do anything of it, which I feel was unfair.”

What do y’all think about Pavitra Punia’s stint of fighting with Eijaz Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Lily James Was ‘SHOCKED’ Upon Hearing About Dominic West’s Reunion With Wife!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube