Mirzapur 3 On The Cards, Amazon Prime Series To Be Made On THIS Massive Budget!

After much anticipation, Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 has finally hit the digital screens today. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharmaa, Shweta Tripathi amongst others – the show has been of the best work of Indian OTT. Now, along with the show’s premiere, we have another surprise for the fans – a third part is upcoming!

Yes, you heard that right. The thriller-series is going to have a third franchise. As per reports, the budget of Mirzapur 2 was double than that of season 1. In fact, all the actors in the sequel were also paid double the amount. Now, with the third instalment, things are going to climb another notch higher.

A source close to SpotboyE confirms the budget angle as, “Every principal actor has been paid nearly double of what he got in the first season. Characters like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu and Munna(played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharmaa) are more popular than large-screen heroes in high-budget action films.”

We also asked him some fun questions. One of them was whether if he would ever want to have a son like Guddu in his real life.

To this, Rajesh Tailang replied, “Are Nahi chahiye bhaiya. I would be really happy if I have a son like Ali Fazal but not like Guddu.”

Mirzapur 2 is now available on Amazon Prime and the Bhaukaal has been spread amongst the fans!

Furthermore, the report states that Mirzapur was made on a budget of 12 crores. The sequel witnessed an investment of whopping 60 crores. Now, the third season which is on the cards will see a hike of at least 30%.

This means Season 3 would be made on a budget of around 78 crores. It seems the makers are now confident of their audience and wants to ensure that they provide them with the best possible experience.

Meanwhile, recently Rajesh Tailang shared his experience of being a part of the famous show. He plays Ali Fazal’s (Guddu) father and is paired opposite Sheeba Chaddha.

“Mirzapur ke set pe saare log – all the actors, directors, technicians, DOP – saare logo ke sath ek alag tarike ka hasi mazak chalta rehta hai. Kaam me bhi sab utna hi serious hai jitne maze karte hai. Jo jo bhi characters play kar raha ho, jitna bhi khatarnaak, wo actually utne hi pyaare insaan hai,” he said.

(On the sets of Mirzapur, everyone – be it the actors, directors, DOPs or technicians – there’s a lot of fun and jokes on-going. The best part is that these people work also with utmost sincerity. Whoever plays whatever characters – be it the most dangerous role, those actors are equally loving in real-life.)

