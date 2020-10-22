Money Heist Gets Pakistani Version As ’50 Crore’, Internet REACTS!

Netflix’s hit shows Money Heist took the audience by storm with its release and went on to be the platform’s one of the most successful shows. But what if we tell you that a new Pakistani film resembles a popular show? Internet is obsessing over a movie titled 50 crore and cannot stop observing the uncanny resemblance between the two. Scroll below; you don’t want to miss these hilarious reactions.

The teaser of a film titled 50 Crore made its way to the Internet. It features a man possibly in police custody holding a mug shot board. The board has, ‘Rahim-yk, height 6 feet, age 40 years,’ written on it. Isn’t this already Money Heist déjà vu? Well adding to it is a very similar soundtrack that plays up in the background of the teaser.

If that was also not enough for you, the posters that were shared later had some very striking resemblance with the Money Heist stills that are edged in our minds. While sharing the posters, Lollywood Movies on their Twitter handle wrote, “An another action film is here, titled as ’50 CRORE’. The cast includes Faisal Qureshi, Aijaz Aslam, Asad Siddiqui, Mehmood Aslam, Saboor Ali, Faryal Mehmood, Zhalay Sarhadi, Noman Habib, Naveed Raza, Omer Shehzad & Anoushey Abbasi. #Lollywood #50Crore (sic).”

It turns out that Money Heist’s possible Pakistani remake 50 Crore has become the new fodder for the Twittered. Many have reacted, and no one can stop laughing at this resemblance. While people have spotted that the team in 50 Crores is looting the State Bank, they cannot control their laughter.

A Twitter user wrote, “50 crore is Pakistani remake of # Money Heist. Even the makers of the show know that State Bank Of Pakistan can hardly print 50 crores😂 Read the name of characters, MianWale, Chaman, Duska. Sasti country, sasta show. #MoneyHeistPakistan.”

Another wrote, “Pakistan is making its own version of Money Heist. Its called “50 Crore”. I appreciate them for having realistic expectations on how much to anticipate in the State Bank of Pakistan vault.#MoneyHeistPakistan#Moneyheist”

What do you have to say about 50 Crore resemblance with Money Heist? Let us know in the comments section below.

