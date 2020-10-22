Gal Godot’s Wonder Woman 1984 has been the most affected films during the pandemic. The film that otherwise already saw a few delays, had to face more after The Novel Coronavirus hit shores across the globe. If the latest reports are to go by, Warner Bros. are planning to take a decision on the release date soon. Below are the details you would want to know about the same.

Wonder Woman 1984 was initially for a December 13, 2019 release. The film was later preponed to November 19 2019. Due to some reasons, the studio decided to delay it by seven months altogether. The film was then sent for a June 5, 2020 release. This one was then stalled due to the pandemic. The last we know the studio was planning a Christmas, 2020 release for their magnum opus.

Now as per a Comicbook report, the studio is planning to decide on the release as soon as possible. As per the report where all the studios are vacating the 2020 schedule, Wonder Women 1984 might also see one more delay. The reason is the decreasing footfall and the fear of not earning as expected.

“It has become clear that movie studios are not willing to release a blockbuster product until key major markets are open,” AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron said, “Therefore, it is a monumental step in the right direction for our entire industry that theatres are starting to open across the state of New York.”

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot who is also waiting for her Petty Jenkins directorial to release is keeping up the anticipation. She shared a video recently on Twitter. In the video, we see Gadot in the bathroom pulling out Wonder Woman’s bracers from the drawer. Gadot tosses them in the air, and some special effect takes place. Crossing her arms in her signature style, she says, “Let’s start this day of wonder.”

What is your take on the release delay of Wonder Woman 1984? Also, tell us how excited are you for the Gal Gadot starrer in the comments section below. For more of this and the Entertainment world, stick to Koimoi.

