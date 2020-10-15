Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Is Letting Out Details Without SPOILERS & We're Already Emotional!

Wonder Woman 1984 is DCEU’s most anticipated movie. The movie has also faced many delays in the release like other movies due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, but it’s finally all set to release on 25th December. However, the date can still change depending upon the evolution of the pandemic. Gal Gadot has recently revealed that the movie’s first scene actually made her cry, but for good reasons. Read the article to know more.

Despite the delay in release, Wonder Woman 1984’s committed cast and the creative team kept promoting the movie. In the past few months, we have seen new trailers and images released by Warner Bros. We also got to see Diana’s Golden Eagle armour and Cheetah’s final form in the trailers. All this has made us wait desperately for the film.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Gal Gadot talked about the opening scene of the film and confessed that it made her cry. She said, “Whenever I see this part of the movie, I always get teary—like good, excited tears. One of the biggest things that I believe is that you can only dream about becoming someone or something after you’ve seen it visually. And for boys—lucky them—they got to experience, since the beginning of the movies, that they were the protagonist, they were the strong ones, they saved the day But we didn’t get this representation.”

Gal Gadot added, “And I think it’s so important—and of course, it’s ultra-important for me because I’m a mother of two girls—to show them the potential of what they can be. And it doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to be athletic or physically strong—that too—but that they can be bigger than life.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will open up with the Amazon Olympics, which will surely provide an excellent start to the movie. We are desperately waiting to watch Gal Gadot and others in action. What are your views? Do share your opinion via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and stars.

