2020 changed Phase 4 of Marvel movies entirely due to delay in several films. But currently, a lot of them are making news for one of the other reasons. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 has been grabbing a lot of headlines for the past few weeks. Every time there has been a new revelation regarding the movie.

After Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio caused havoc in Spider-Man: Far From Home, everyone is waiting to know who will be the villain in the next part. Recently, it was revealed that Jamie Foxx would reprise his character, Electro for the MCU film. Now, it looks like another exciting character is all set to join the cast.

Today, Jimmy Kimmel took to his Twitter page and made an unexpected announcement. The host announced that he is all set to star in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 as Kraven The Hunter. Jimmy tweeted, “Thrilled to announce I’ve been tapped to play Kraven the Hunter in #SpiderMan3 @TomHolland1996”.

However, people are assuming that this is a stunt by the makers as they might soon reveal the full title of the movie. Brandon Davis responded to Jimmy Kimmel’s tweet, “I smell a Spider-Man 3 title reveal on the horizon 👀”.

Check out the tweets below:

Thrilled to announce I’ve been tapped to play Kraven the Hunter in #SpiderMan3 @TomHolland1996 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 14, 2020 I smell a Spider-Man 3 title reveal on the horizon 👀 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 14, 2020

Meanwhile, a few days ago, it was revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch would enter as Doctor Strange in Tom Holland starrer. The movie will also witness former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles. Together, the trio will fight Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

It is said that Doctor Strange will create a live-action Spider-Verse and bring Tobey and Andrew in the threequel to help Holland. He is also expected to help him for the damage done by Mysterio who revealed Spidey’s identity as Peter Parker. JK Simmons will play J Jonah Jameson, and he might also be helpful to our beloved Peter. The actor earlier played the iconic character in Tobey Maguire’s movies. In Far From Home, the news reporter who played Mysterio’s clip was Simmons, and that was a hint that he is going to have a more prominent role in future.

What do you think about Jimmy Kimmel’s tweet? Let us know about it in the comments section below.

