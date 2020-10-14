Penelope Ann Miller To Play First Lady Nancy Reagan In Former POTUS Ronald Reagan's Biopic

A biopic on the life of former American President, Ronald Reagan is in the making, and now we have got to know who will essay the role of the First Lady in it. As per reports, actress Penelope Ann Miller, of Carlito’s Way fame, is all set to play the character. Read on to know more.

Talking about the biopic, it follows Ronald Reagan’s life through the eyes of a fictional KGB agent, who tracks and keeps tabs on Ronald Reagan throughout his career.

As per a report in the Hollywood Reporter, the biopic is titled Reagan and stars Dennis Quaid in the titular role. The biopic is currently in production in Oklahoma and also stars actor actors Jon Voight as a fictional KGB agent and Robert Davi as Soviet Union leader Leonid Brezhnev.

Talking about Penelope Ann Miller’s role in the biopic of the former President of the United States, Miller will essay the role of Nancy Reagan from her late 20s to her early 70s reported Variety.

Sean McNamara, of the faith-based hit Soul Surfer fame, is directing biopic starring Penelope Ann Miller and Dennis Quaid. The biopic is an independent drama from Rawhide Pictures and producer Mark Joseph. Joseph has previously produced the First Amendment documentary, No Safe Spaces, and co-executively produced the Martin Sheen starrer The Vessel. Another producer on board this biopic is Ralph Winter, who has held a similar designation in the X-Men franchise.

Howard Klausner and Jonas McCord have written the script with adaptations from two books by conservative author Paul Kengor. These books are The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism and God and Ronald Reagan: A Spiritual Life.

Talking about the role being played by Penelope Ann Miller, Nancy Reagan was a film actress and Ronald Reagan’s second wife. The couple exchanged vows in 1952 and is parents to two children, Patti and Ron. She died on March 6, 2016, at the age of 94.

During her stint as the First Lady, Nancy Reagan was best known for championing the anti-drug campaign ‘Just Say No’.

Besides Carlito’s Way, Penelope Ann Miller is also known for her roles in movies like Kindergarten Cop and The Shadow.

