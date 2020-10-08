Indian YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli will join Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Chris Hemsworth, Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo and Jaden Smith to address the issue of climate change.

Advertisement

She will join the event at the upcoming virtual Countdown Global Launch, which aims to mobilise people to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. It will be held on October 10.

Advertisement

The event lineup also includes Don Cheadle, Al Gore, Xiye Bastida, Hannah Stocking, and Prince William.

“We can inspire others through action because there is no hope without action. I am delighted to partner with Countdown to inspire every company and country and engage citizens in actions that decouple carbon from our economy and way of life in this decade,” Prajakta said.

“We need to fight to ensure this planet survives and flourishes for future generations, which requires intergenerational collaboration. The countdown is about coming together across ages and sectors to help the planet to heal and ensure we preserve the earth better than we have been doing so far,” she added.

Previously, Prajakta Koli will be a part of the virtual graduation ceremony, “Dear Class of 2020”, headlined by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Organised by YouTube, the virtual event will give a farewell to students who won’t be able to get an in-person farewell due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

YouTube has also enlisted the likes of Lady Gaga, Malala Yousafzai, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Sundar Pichai, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj and Taylor Swift among others to participate in the celebration.

Happy to represent India in “Dear Class of 2020”, Prajakta, who earlier collaborated with Michelle Obama on “Creators For Change”, said: “As COVID-19 continues to impact in-person gatherings and events all around the world, students have been finding new ways to celebrate their milestones. While it’s definitely okay to mourn the loss of in-person milestone events, it’s also inspiring the ways people are creating new ways to celebrate achievements.”

Prajakta Koli further added: “Class of 2020, the world has changed. You will determine how we re-erect, and it’s important you make your community your priority. It feels great to represent India on such a massive global platform. I am forever indebted to YouTube for helping me represent India at such global initiatives and conversations. I am looking forward to seeing the reaction on the video I’ve made for this project. I will be curating content with assorted characters, who will be representing different family members, congratulating and wishing the graduates best of luck in their own quirky style.”

“Dear Class of 2020” will be live-streamed on June 6, via YouTube Originals.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2 Trailer Creates A RAGE On The Internet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube