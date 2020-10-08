Mirzapur 2 Trailer Creates A RAGE On The Internet!

‘Mirzapur 2 Kab Aa Raha Hai’ was the one perennial question that circulated the internet ever since Season 1 ended leaving fans with unanswered questions aplenty. Having created a benchmark with its memorable characters and iconic dialogues, the show took the internet by storm in the matter of minutes.

So much so, that fans started spamming the social media handles of Amazon Prime Video asking them to drop the second season with super speed. Amazon Prime Video finally laid rest to the rumours by announcing the release date for the second season of the show that sent fans into raptures along with dedicating a fandom video to appreciate the love showered by the fans.

After exactly 688 days of a long wait (ask any fan of the show and they’ll tell you), came the big day where the trailer for season two finally dropped. The trailer for Mirzapur 2 has been a rage on the internet to say the very least. Being one of the most-anticipated shows of 2020, the trailer has garnered more 16 million views in the matter of two days.

It indeed is a telling statement when you realize that it has taken a year or more for some of the most popular shows around the world to reach that mark. Well that’s Mirzapur fans for you! And the fandom around Mirzapur 2 trailer is evident in the form of its dialogues, scenes and everything related to the show becoming meme material and a part of pop culture already.

Being exactly the gripping trailer that each one of us expected, the entire nation is waiting right now to see how Guddu Bhaiyya takes his badla from Kaleen Bhaiyya and who gets to sit on the throne of Mirzapur

For the uninitiated, Mirzapur 2 is launching on 23rd of October. Kaleen Bhaiyya aa rahe hain folks!

Watch the trailer here:



