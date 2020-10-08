Mirzapur Trivia: Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Tum Vishudh Ch**tiye Ho’ Was An UNSCRIPTED Dialogue, Reveals Ali Fazal (EXCLUSIVE)

The countdown to India’s best thriller creation, Mirzapur has begun. Starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey amongst others, Season 1 was a massive success. The upcoming season will be a step higher in terms of the emotions as well as the violence. Before the show arrives, Koimoi is bringing to you some exclusive unknown facts about the show.

Advertisement

We got into an exclusive conversation with Ali recently. The actor opened up to us about the famous ‘Bho***** chacha’ scene featuring Divyendu Sharma. Many wouldn’t know but the cast couldn’t stop laughing initially when the scene was being shot.

Advertisement

But another interesting fact is about Pankaj Tripathi. The actor plays Kaleen Bhaiya and leaves fans in awe with his acting chops. But did you know? He was also the man who came up with the viral dialogue ‘tum vishudh ch**iye ho?” Ali Fazal himself confirmed the same to us.

Ali Fazal shared, “Yes, I was there on Mirzapur sets that time. Pankaj Tripathi has like a bank, and there are endless words, stories and I guess solutions that will take us our entire life to learn about. It’s a lot of fun. He creates a magic on sets and this has been on-going since Fukrey. In Fukrey, we used to keep improvising our dialogues.”

He continued, “It came in spontaneously while we were shooting the scene. It was all a part of his improvisation as an actor.”

Whoa! That’s way ahead of what a normal being may think, right? But again, that’s the unmatchable magic of Pankaj Tripathi.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal also shared that he would have loved to play Kaleen Bhaiya if not Guddu. However, if we talk about his age group, it is Vikrant Massey’s Bablu in Mirzapur that attracts him.

Talking about it, Ali shared, “Vikrant has done it very well yaar, I don’t know what different could I have done in it. I found Bablu very interesting. He was very layered, there was an innocence shared by both the brothers. I was in awe of it. So, I wouldn’t want to get out of that zone.”

Stick to Koimoi for more exclusive details and trivia on Mirzapur.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tanmay Vekaria AKA Bagha Has Played 4 Different Characters Earlier

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube