Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni SLAMS Baseless Stories On Jasmin Bhasin & Sidharth Shukla's Allegedly Growing Closeness

Bigg Boss 14 is turning interesting day by day. With the Toofani seniors, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan creating troubles for all the freshers at every step, the show seems to be catching a pace. We all know that Jasmin Bhasin has known Sid for a long time. Hence, the two share a good camaraderie inside the house.

Advertisement

Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Sidharth is a player. He knows the game very well and understands when to do what. Even though this is not his season, Sidharth is leaving no stones unturned in keeping the audience entertained. Be it flirting with Nikki Tamboli, bonding with Hina Khan or closeness with Jasmin; he is doing it all.

Advertisement

Recently, during a task, all the girls of the Bigg Boss 14 house had to woo Sidharth Shukla in their own way. All the girls, including Jasmin Bhasin, tried their hands on impressing Sid with their s*xy moves. In fact, Rubina Dilaik was so engrossed in the task, that she forgot her husband Abhinav Shukla too was present to see her getting close to Sid. Catch a glimpse of the task below.

Well, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s love affair rumours have been making the rounds since a long time. Now, obviously after seeing her getting close to Sidharth Shukla, fans wanted to know what Aly feels about the same. And, to everyone’s surprise, he has reacted to her closeness and flirtatious behaviour with Sidharth.

He slammed people pointing fingers at Jasmin and interpreting a different meaning of her bond with Sidharth. He wrote, “Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best and she giving her best.” Check out his tweet below:

Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best ❤️ and she giving her best ❤️ #bb14 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 8, 2020

Well, after this some fans immediately replied and appreciated Aly Goni’s support for Jasmin Bhasin. What do you think about this? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Terence Lewis REACTS To Accusations Of Touching Nora Fatehi’s B*tt: “Have Enough Attention From The Opposite S*x”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube