Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Opens Up On Nepotism In Bollywood

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently seen as a housemate in Bigg Boss 14, says she never felt the Hindi film industry has been unfair to her.

“I have never felt it (Bollywood) has been unfair because I got calls for good auditions and projects and I got work, too. I think it is an industry where the best who is suited for a role gets chosen. Everybody gets opportunities,” Jasmin told IANS.

Before Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin rose to fame playing Teni Bhanushali in the show “Dil Se Dil Tak”, and her contention contradicts what actress Hina Khan had said earlier. “Nepotism exists everywhere and it does exist in our industry, too. If you are a star and you want to launch your kid, it’s absolutely okay. But, it is not fair when you don’t give an equal chance to outsiders. TV actors hardly make it big in Bollywood, just because we don’t get a fair chance. At least, give us a chance to prove ourselves,” Hina had said.

Jasmin was a co-star of Rashami as well as Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla on the soap, “Dil Se Dil Tak”. A lot was said about Jasmin’s equation with the two actors. In the former season, Rashami claimed that Sidharth got involved in the creative process of the show, because of which her dialogues were chopped or given to Jasmin, the other lead of the show.

“I started television in 2015. In five years I have done back-to-back shows. I must have worked with over 100 actors, but I think there are four to five names I count on my fingers and say they are my friends. The rest 95 are not enemies. Whenever I meet them, they are very cordial,” Bigg Boss 14’s Jasmin Bhasin told IANS.

