“Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family & Their Lawyers Are Interfering & Tampering With Investigations,” Says Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer

Accusing the family of Sushant Singh Rajput and their legal advisors of “interfering and tampering with the investigations”, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyers have warned that they will bring it to the notice of the appropriate courts.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represents Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, said that the kin and lawyers of the late actor are raising doubts on the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and also the conclusions of the AIIMS forensic team.

“The CBI is independently and impartially investigating both the cases and the agency is supposed to be insulated and free from any interference,” Maneshinde said, referring to the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the offshoot drugs cases.

However, he said it is disturbing to learn that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and their lawyers “are interfering and tampering with the investigations”, putting pressure on the AIIMS team by speaking to them during investigations and releasing purported audio conversations and information to the media in order to pressurise and tamper with the potential witnesses.

“Sushant’s family lawyer (Vikas Singh) is supposed to have said that he is going to meet the CBI Director to get the family’s predetermined path of investigations into SSR’s death. It is very disturbing to read such information in the media as attempts are being made to get a pre-determined result in the case,” Maneshinde pointed out.

He made it clear that if “any further attempts” are made in this direction, it would be brought to the notice of the appropriate courts.

