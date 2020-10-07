Rhea Chakraborty got arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput Case after the drugs angle got attached to it. She was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau on charges of organizing drugs for Sushant. She was accused of being “an active member of a drugs syndicate” and financing drugs bought for SSR.

Advertisement

Well, after a lot of interrogations and revelations finally there is a sigh of relief for the Jalebi actress. With the latest reports coming in, we hear that Rhea has finally been granted bail. Continue reading to know all the details.

Advertisement

As per the latest update in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail nearly a month after her arrest over drug-related charges. The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail of Rs 1 lakh to the actress. Justice S.V. Kotwal, who had completed the hearing in her bail application last week and kept his ruling in reserve, pronounced the order.

Rhea has spent 28 days in custody till date. She was sent to extended judicial custody by a Special NDPS Court till October 20 on Tuesday. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement post the announcement of this decision. “We are Delighted by order of the Hon’ble Bombay High Court granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Truth and Justice have prevailed, and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of the law. The hounding and witch hunt by three central agencies .. the CBI, ED and NCB of Rhea should come to an end. We remain committed to Truth. Satya Meva Jayate”

Well, many actors and fans who stood in support of the actress must be very happy today. But we wonder what will be the reaction of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on this? In her bail petition, Rhea Chakraborty alleged that SSR “took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit” and that she and her brother are sole targets of a witch-hunt.

Rhea also argued that the charges against her are too severe compared to the quantity of the drugs involved. She accused the drugs probe agency of spinning a false narrative that she was involved in illegal drugs trafficking and “harboured offenders”.

What do you have to say about Rhea Chakraborty being released?

Must Read: EXCLUSIVE! Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha To Marry Next Year, Mirzapur Actor Shares Update

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube