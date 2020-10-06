Sushant Singh Rajput News: Rhea Chakraborty’s Neighbour Claims To Have Seen The Couple On June 13

Sushant Singh Rajput death case is breaking the internet with new revelations every day. A huge twist, in this case, raised eyebrows when a BJP Mumbai secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta claimed that the late actor met his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty on June 13. This was exactly a day before the actor passed away.

The Jalebi actress, Rhea had earlier stated that she walked out of Sushant’s house and life on June 8. But, the advocate revealed that an eyewitness had seen the couple on June 13. Continue reading to know the exact details.

According to reports in Spotboye, the eye witness told Advocate Vivekanand Gupta that he/she had seen Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty at around 3 am on June 13. Later SSR had even dropped the actress home. Well, now even Rhea’s neighbour has confirmed that the couple was together on that night. Shocking, isn’t it?

The neighbour revealed that they saw Sushant dropping off Rhea at her house. Sushant was driving his car, and there was no driver. Sushant dropped her off around 6-6:30. Rhea’s neighbour told the news channel, “The person told me this in June itself before any of this had gone to CBI or even before Rhea had said anything. The person had said, ‘Oh! he passed away; I had just seen him drop her off on 13th evening.’ Nothing was known at that time that what else will come up. I have not seen anything, and Yes, I am Rhea’s neighbour.”

Apart from this, the latest news that is coming is that the Special NDPS Court has now extended the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others till October 20. The actress was arrested and remanded to judicial custody till September 22. After 14 days in judicial custody, Rhea even filed for bail which was remanded to judicial custody till October 16. The bail plea of the actress was rejected by the special NDPS court, as per the reports.

After NDPS rejected their bail plea, Rhea and her brother Showik had approached the Bombay High Court for bail, and reportedly, the High Court has reserved the order. If the court approves bail, then Rhea and Showik will be let off. Meanwhile, as her judicial custody has been extended, AIIMS dismissed the homicide angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and said it is a case of suicide.

