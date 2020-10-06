The feud between Payal Ghosh and Anurag Kashyap is still on. While on that, Payal also named Richa Chadha when she was calling out Kashyap. Chadha after sending a notice earlier has now moved to court and filed a defamation lawsuit of 1.1 crores against Ghosh, Kamaal R Khan and a news channel. Richa seeks an apology and has other conditions that she wants to be fulfilled. Below is all you need to know.

A quick recap, Payal Ghosh accused Anurag of sexual misconduct and forcing himself on her. She also claimed that the Gangs Of Wasseypur filmmaker said all the actresses he has worked with are just a call away. It was here where she took names of several actors including Richa, Huma Qureshi and others.

Now as per India Times, Richa Chadha, who had earlier sent a notice to Payal Ghosh, is now dragging her to the court. She has also dragged KRK and a news channel for making derogatory statements about her in reference to the Anurag Kashyap row.

In the suit, Richa Chadha asks for interim relief from Payal Ghosh, KRK and the channel. She also needs an apology as well as wants them to pull down the defaming content from their respective platforms.

In the plea that she filed, Richa Chadha explained how she is being dragged in claims against the third party, which are false and frivolous. While Chadha presented herself to the court on Monday, no one represented Payal Ghosh in the hearing. Looking at that, the court has now adjourned the case till October 7. They have asked Richa to present the documents again then. The court has also told the Panga actress to send fresh notices to the defendants.

While Payal Ghosh’s claims made headlines, KRK had put up interview videos with a series of tweets which were defamatory. Richa Chadha addressed them as misogynistic. She also called Payal’s comment on her appearance a trial to lynch

