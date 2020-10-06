Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about various issues in recent times. Her comments have been dividing the audience in two. Reacting to her always being in the news is veteran actor Shabana Azmi. Talking about Ranaut’s outrageous remarks, Azmi said she makes them due to the fear of fading into oblivion. Read on to know what the veteran actor has to say.

For the unversed, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana has been making some pretty controversial statements. From calling out alleged mafia in Bollywood to her feud with BMC. She even compared the film industry to a ‘gutter’. This remark of hers did not go well with many.

Shabana Azmi, while talking to Mumbai Mirror has now reacted to it. She said that Kangana Ranaut makes these controversial statements to be in the headlines. Azmi also advised her to focus her energies on the thing she knows best, acting.

“Kangana Ranaut has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism. I’m glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news. Poor girl, why doesn’t she just do what she is best at, which is acting,” Shabana Azmi said.

The Fire actor did acknowledge that there are issues with the film industry, but she also clarified that it doesn’t make every one of the same clan. “There are many socially committed outspoken people too, does the entire industry gets bathed in a halo because of them?,” Shabana Azmi added.

For the unversed, Shabana has also been Kangana Ranaut’s target once upon a time. Ranaut had called Azmi anti-national and had even alleged Javed Akhtar of threatening and intimidating her. Most recently, Kangana is in a feud with BMC and Maharashtra political party Shivsena.

It was yesterday when Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut questioned Kangana Ranaut’s silence on the Hathras rape case. He took a dig at her and asked why is no one comparing UP to PoK.

