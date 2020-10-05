Salman Khan’s Dust Of Gods' Jacket Is Worth In 'Lacs' & The Price Is Jaw-Dropping!

Salman Khan is back to his shoot mode and has started shooting for his next film Radhe. Sharing the good news on his social media platforms, the 54-year-old shared a still picture from the sets and it went crazy viral in no time.

Sharing the pic on his official Instagram handle, Salman captioned the picture, “Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months … feels good #Radhe”

Did y’all notice Salman Khan’s ‘This Is Not Louis Vuitton’ jacket?

The jacket has fortunately become a topic of discussion among his fans because of the price. When ‘Bhai’ wears something it has to be exclusive and expensive. The jacket is from ‘Dust Of Gods’ and is one of the costliest denim jackets.

And can y’all guess the price for the same? Well, hold your breath because it’s for INR 1,28,120 approximately. Yes, you heard that right.

Dust Of Gods’ is a popular brand among Bollywood actors and prior to this, we have seen Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal wearing the same brand and flaunting it.

Salman is often known for his quirky fashion choices and is very loyal to all the brands that the superstar wears. In fact, his own brand ‘Being Human’ is quite popular among his fans.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan reposted a heartfelt post of Will Smith on Instagram and captioned it, “#repost @willsmith・・WOW!! Integrity on full display!! When Spanish triathlete @diegomentrida noticed that British triathlete @james_teagle went the wrong way right before the finish line of a race in Spain, Diego waited for him so he could take what he says is his deserved place. “He was in front of me the whole time. He deserved it.” 📹: @elmundo_es”

That’s one beautiful gesture, we must say!

Salman Khan is also back with his popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 and will come every weekend to entertain us. The contestants for this season is Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shehzad Deol.

