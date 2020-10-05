Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Promotes Women Driven Sakha Cabs For Delhi Shoot Schedule

Aamir Khan along with his entire team is currently in Delhi shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Aamir has instructed LSC team to employ women driven Sakha cabs for their entire Delhi schedule.

Aamir first introduced Sakha cabs in Satyamev Jayate appreciating their remarkable work of providing employment opportunities to women who have been victims of domestic abuse and harassment. Ever since then, Aamir Khan has been providing them patronage and is an ardent supporter of their service. He promised them that whenever he would visit Delhi, he would use their service.

For the past 10 years, Aamir Khan has kept his promise. Due to COVID-19 and keeping the safety of everyone in mind, he has instructed the entire team to even make special arrangements for the female drivers including their stay and other necessities, for the entire 45 days as they will be needed throughout.

It’s truly inspiring when a star like Aamir Khan uses his elite status and power to help uplift others.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood’s superhit movie Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir Khan in the lead.

