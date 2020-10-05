Actress Swara Bhasker is making headlines these days due to openly speaking up about justice to Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Recently AIIMS panel has ruled out all murder theories of the late actor. The Veere Di Wedding actress is now demanding Rhea’s release from the prison. Read the article to know more.

Swara took to Twitter and praised the Lok Sabha member Adhir Chowdhury after the forensic team of AIIMS re-evaluated the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem reports and declared that the actor died due to suicide, ruling out the murder theories.

The Raanjhanaa actress has now retweeted a link of the news agency, PTI which carried the request of Adhir Chowdhury to release Rhea Chakraborty. Swara Bhasker wrote, “Well done sir!” along with applause emojis and #ReleaseRheaChakraborty. Have a look at the tweet here.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Hathras gang-rape case, Swara Bhasker might get into another trouble very soon. As per a report by Zee News, the NCW said it will send notices to all those who shared the identity of the victim, which includes actor Swara Bhaskar, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP`s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya among others once rape is established in the case. Because according to the Indian penal code the disclosure of the identity of a sexual assault victim is prohibited.

The National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma said, “Not only Amit Malviya but others like Digvijaya Singh, Swara Bhaskar and many others have revealed the identity of the Hathras victim on social media and others at Jantar Mantar.”

