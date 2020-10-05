Ekta Kapoor To Tahira Kashyap: "Never Knew You Made Out While Watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Films"

Tahira Kashyap is gaining more fans and the latest one to join the group is none other than producer Ekta Kapoor. Tahira’s latest publication, The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman, was released recently and Ekta got her hands on one copy. Read on to know what she has to say about the book.

Ekta took to social media and shared a review of the book. She said the book is meant for women who multitask and said it is a book that will make you laugh, cry and smile.

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video talking about how much she loves Tahira Kashyap’s book ‘The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman’. She captioned the post, “Watta a fun touching book! U laugh u cry u smile n u RELATE! #12commandmentsofbeingawoman is honest witty and soooo like d author @tahirakashyap …outrageous and delightful 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰”

In the video, Ekta Kapoor says, “Tough morning! Son had teething issues and when I had free time, what really helped me was this fantastic book I got my hands on written by a fantastic super enterprising friend of mine called Tahira Kashyap.”

She continued, “Woman you wear so many hats. You are a fantastic wife, mother, daughter, you’re a loyal friend, you’re a filmmaker and now this author bit? Fantastic! It was so much fun. Really, I had a blast reading your book.” She added that everyone, especially women who multitask, should get the book as they will relate to it a lot. She said, “I think all you guys should it especially women who are multitasking, you guys need to. If you wear many many hats, this is the book for you.”

Showing off the book, Ekta Kapoor put showed Shah Rukh Khan’s quote featured on the book cover. Talking about it, she said, “I never knew you made out while watching Shah Rukh Khan’s films. Touche woman. You truly are my dream girl in spirit.”

Talking about the SRK quote on the cover, it reads, “I’m not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira’s favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies. This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did.”

Tahira Kashyap responded to this post by Ekta Kapoor writing, “Love youuu Thanku.” She also reposted the video and captioned it, “The 12 commandments of being a woman!! Big thank you @ektarkapoor coming from you, a person whom I truly admire and respect, this means a whole lot! ❤️😘 @juggernaut.in @flipkart”

How soon are you grabbing a copy of Tahira Kashyap’s book?

