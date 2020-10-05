Bobby Deol Makes A SHOCKING Revelation About Ajnabee & Swapping His Role With Akshay Kumar

Bobby Deol has been in the industry for a very long time now, and still one of his memorable performances remain Ajnabee with Akshay Kumar. But, he recently revealed a shocking fact related to the film, and we couldn’t stop thinking about what if it would have that gone way? Bobby was recently seen in MX Player’s web series Aashram.

This year has been busy for Bobby as he has had back to back releases with Netflix’s Class Of 83 and Aashram. In a recent interview, he has opened up about how ruthless the industry can be. Even in past, he has made some shocking revelations regarding the same.

Bobby Deol has revealed about getting his role swapped with Akshay Kumar in the critically acclaimed Ajnabee. Remember, Akshay went on to receive his first Filmfare Award for the best actor in negative role.

In his conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby Deol revealed he was supposed to play Akshay’s role in the film as he was offered that first. But eventually, Akshay landed the role leaving him shocked. He said, “The people I offered the project to, they eventually took the project from me and made it with themselves. That’s how it is; this industry is ruthless.”

Before this, in his interview with Huffington Post, he had revealed about losing Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met in a very peculiar way. Bobby Deol had said, “There was a studio called Shri Ashtavinayak who wanted to sign me. I told them that let’s sign Imtiaz. He has a script ready. And let’s talk to Kareena Kapoor. The producers were like, oh no, that guy will make an expensive film. Kareena, on the other hand, didn’t even want to meet Imtiaz. I took them to Preity Zinta. She agreed but said she can do it only after 6 months. So we were stuck.”

Next, he knew Imtiaz Ali is making Jab We Met with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bobby Deol added, “I was like, wow—quite an industry. But I have no hard feelings against him. He is a great director and doing so well. We’re still friends. But I always tell him: ‘Imtiaz, I won’t watch any of your films until you make one with me. That’ll be your best film.’”

