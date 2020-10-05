The war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra political party Shiv Sena does not seem to end anytime soon. Today, Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut called out Ranaut for her silence on the Hathras rape case. While on that, he asked her if the culprits were her brothers, because of which she has not spoken about it yet. Read on to know more about the same.

A quick recap, recently the country saw a shattering incident where a 19-year-old woman was gang-raped by four men in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. In the attempt to free herself while being strangulated, the woman cut a part of her tongue with her teeth. She finally succumbed to the injuries and breathed her last.

In his weekly column Rokhthok in Saamna, Sanjay Raut called out people who spoke about injustice against a woman when Kangana Ranaut’s office’s unauthorised part was demolished. He questioned BJP and Kangna’s silence on the matter.

Sanjay Raut wrote, “Keeping quiet on the illegal cremation of the victim in Hathras.because she was not a star or celebrity and lived in a hut and did not build illegal constructions”.

He pointed out Kangana Ranaut with referring to her comment comparing Mumbai to PoK. Sanjay Raut questioned why is no one comparing UP to Pakistan now. “Such incidents of kidnapping Hindu girls and then raping and murdering them take place in Pakistan… but nobody has compared Hathras to Pakistan as yet,” Sanjay added.

Meanwhile, last week while reacting to the Hathras case, Kangana Ranaut had said that she has immense faith in UP CM Yogi Adityanath. She went on to ask for impulsive justice. “I have immense faith in @myogiadityanath ji, just how Priyanka Reddy rapists were shot dead on the very spot they raped and burnt her alive we want the same emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice for #HathrasHorror #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia,” Ranaut wrote.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut continues to fight a legal battle against BMC ion the court. Some unauthorised construction from her Mumbai Office was demolished after a notice was sent last month.

