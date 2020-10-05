Kangana Ranaut was grabbing all eyeballs recently owing to her war with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. A legal notice was sent by the civic body regarding her illegal construction, and she was given 24 hours time to empty her office. But, Kangana did not do so, and BMC demolished parts of her office.

Many actors stood in support of the Panga actress, but many even slammed her. Well, after the demolition took place, it was said that if Kangana proves that the construction was not illegal the BMC will have to pay a heavy price. The actress has demanded a compensation of 2 crores for the same.

According to reports in Times Of India, Kangana Ranaut had filed a petition in the court on September 9. The court had soon ordered a stay on the demolition drive carried out by the civic body. But as per the latest report, in this case, The Bombay High Court reserved its order in the matter pertaining to the actresses’ petition filed against the BMC. After all the concerned parties had filed their written submission and the hearing for concluded, the HC reserved the order.

For the unversed, the BMC razed Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hill office-cum-bungalow. The court soon ordered a stay on the demolition drive carried out the civic body. Kangana is reportedly seeking compensation of Rs 2 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for damages. The civic body had apparently stated that the Queen actresses claim for damages was ‘baseless and bogus’.

Kangana also took to Twitter, a while ago, and wrote that the civic body has threatened her neighbours to not support her. She elaborated saying thay the organization said they will take action against them by breaking their houses.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently returned to the sets of her ambitious bilingual project Thalaivi after a seven-month delay. The actress will be shooting the biopic on late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa in South India. The actress spent majority of the lockdown period wuth her family in North India.

