Kangana Ranaut Office Demolition: Bombay HC Asks BMC If Action Was Taken This Swiftly In Other Cases

Kangana Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court against the BMC after the demolition of the alleged unauthorised construction in her office. A hearing for the same took place yesterday, September 25. As per the latest update, the Bombay HC has asked BMC to prove that they have taken similar swift action in the other cases of the same nature. They have also been provided with a deadline to appear with the proofs and below are all the details about the same.

The hearing was helmed by Justice SJ Kathawalla and Justice RI Chagla. They heard Kangana’s counsel Dr.Birendra Saraf and BMC’s counsel Senior Advocate Aspi Chinoy. The actor wasn’t physically present at the time of the hearing. The court accepted her written petition and heard the case.

In her written petition as per DNA, Kangana Ranaut said, “This is a mala fide action against me as I have a difference of opinion and ideology with those in power having authority. The timing of the action taken by the Corporation supports my case and clearly shows that there is malice in fact and law on part of MCGM authorities”.

Kangana Ranaut’s counsel Dr.Birendra Saraf talking about the notices that the actor received back in 2018 said, “In October 2018, MCGM sent a letter to the petitioner stating that proposed structural repairs were major and should be carried out to the satisfaction of the Structural Consultant. In May 2019, Kangana sent a letter to the BMC enclosing the letter of the consultant certifying the building fit for inhabitation after structural repairs. She was later granted permission for renovation works. At every stage, she proceeded with necessary permissions, after consultations with experts”.

After listening to the whole argument, Justice Kathawalla said that he did not see any unauthorised construction on the ground floor of Kangana Ranaut’s office. Is that why was it demolished? Kathawalla has asked BMC to provide some more documents which will be addressed in the next hearing.

The court has also asked BMc to prove if the action was taken this swiftly in all other cases as Kangana Ranaut’s. Next hearing is due on September 28.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Shares Cryptic ‘Misogyny’ Post Amid Deepika Padukone & Other Actresses’ Drug Probe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube