Ginny Weds Sunny Trailer Review: How I Hope, This Film Released In Theatres!

Vikrant Massey & Yami Gautam’s awaited film Ginny Weds Sunny was announced for direct Netflix release earlier in July. The trailer of the film hit YouTube today and it’s quite a pleasant watch.

It’s been a long time since we have seen a nice rom-com. And as far as the trailer of Ginny Weds Sunny is concerned it looks like one. I quite enjoyed the trailer and even watched it twice. During the ongoing pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of thrillers, sci-fi films, dramas. While it was amazing to see many of those, something that can make you happy was missing. Ginny Weds Sunny seems like on the way to fill that space.

While Yami & Vikrant’s chemistry looks spot on and refreshing, the most interesting part is the film’s supporting cast. Kudos for casting Rajiv Gupta, Ayesha Raza & Maneka Kurup Arora as they promise loads of fun. The credit for that goes to their characters and performances both. Also loved the funny one-liners as they cracked me up literally.

However, that’s not it as the trailer promises lots more. The film seems to have been shot in some breathtaking locations and the music, though recreated, looks entertaining. How I hope we had the chance to watch an entertaining film like this in theatres.

Netflix has described Ginny Weds Sunny trailer as, “A little bit of drama, a little bit of romance and a LOT of siyappa; welcome to the headache of the year! Living with her matchmaker mother in Delhi, Ginny is a free spirit who refuses to settle with mediocre. Enter: Sunny. He’s got cheesy romantic lines, witty answers, an aversion for risk and a determination to make Ginny his wife. But, the match is not that simple.”

The movie is directed by Puneet Khanna, written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora. It is produced by Vinod Bachchan’s Soundrya Production. He is a maker of Tanu weds Manu (2011), Zila Ghaziabad (2013), Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017) and others. The film will hit Netflix screens on October 9, 2020.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Are you looking forward to it? Let us know in the comments section.

