Suchitra Krishnamoorthi On Her Experience With KWAN: “You Need To Be Seen At Karan Johar’s Parties”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is finally breaking her silence on the drug nexus in Bollywood. She even revealed why A-Listers in the industry are silent about it. Till now, NCB has summoned Rhea Chakraborty, Rakul Preet Singh and tomorrow Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone will be interrogated by the authorities.

Talking about the A-Listers not coming forward and addressing the issue, Suchitra said, “Bollywood is largely silent on most things except when it becomes an I-scratch-your-back-and-you-scratch-mine-scenario.”

In an interview with India Today TV, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi revealed how once a talent agent at KWAN revealed that she needs to be seen at Karan Johar parties if she wants to make a comeback in films.

“As I was talking to the book agent, this lady who also handles acting, she said that ‘ma’am why aren’t you acting’ and so I said my daughter is too small, and we will see. She said ‘no ma’am it’s easy and you just have to do a few things to come back into the limelight because you are too silent. One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar’s parties’,” said Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

The NCB has already summoned Kwan’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar on Wednesday for interrogation. Prior to that Kwan’s talent manager was questioned by NCB in regards to the Bollywood drug nexus.

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone’s manager, Karishma Prakash was summoned by NCB along with actress Rakul Preet Singh. They were made to sit face to face and confess. The NCB showed Jaya Saha’s chat to both of them and asked about their involvement in the same.

Rakul has confessed that she spoke about the drugs with Rhea Chakraborty and had kept it at her place for the Jalebi actresses’ use and not for her consumption.

Tomorrow, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone will be interrogated at the NCB guest house.

What are your thoughts on Suchitra Krishnamoorth’s views on the Bollywood drug nexus? Tell us in the comments section below.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: 39 More Names Under NCB Scanner After Deepika Padukone & Shraddha Kapoor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube