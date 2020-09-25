With every passing day, there seems to be no end to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation. From Rhea Chakraborty getting arrested to the involvement of names such as Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan in the drug angle, this case is getting entangled with every new evidence.

Folks down at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been interrogating Rakul Preet in the drug angle of the case. According to the reports coming in, she has made a huge confession regarding the drugs recovered from her residence.

The reports state that she has confessed that those drugs belong to Rhea Chakraborty. This happened during the recent interrogation session with Rakul Preet Singh. Sources close to Republic TV claim that “Rhea would get drugs delivered at her residence, adding that the stash recovered from her home was not hers.”

The same source also adds, “Rakul Preet Singh has also accepted chats between her and Rhea Chakraborty over drugs, as per sources. When NCB officials showed her the chats, wherein in the duo was discussing drugs and Rhea was seen asking for banned narcotics, Rakul agreed to the authenticity of the chat.”

NCB Director KPS Malhotra also clarified about refuting false claims by Rakul Preet. The actress missed the Thursday hearing at the NCB office and claimed she didn’t receive any summons. KPS Malhotra told Republic TV, “Her summons was issued, and she was contacted through various platforms including the phone where she was not available. There has been no response so far from her.”

Before this, in its FIR number 15, the NCB claimed, “Analysis of WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with other entities reflects the angle of conspiracy and abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation and usage of substances covered under the NDPS Act.”

Speaking to IANS, criminal lawyer Jaikush Hoon said, “Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have been summoned by the NCB for questioning pertaining to its ongoing investigation. The questioning would revolve around various sections of the NDPS Act, 1985.”

Hoon said that if they are booked under Sections 8(A)(c), 20(b) and 22(a), they would be subjected to one-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine. If the NCB can prepare its case against them under Sections 22(b) and 27(a), then they can be sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh fine.

What do you think about the current happenings in the Sushant Singh Rajput case? Share your thoughts.

