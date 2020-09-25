S.P Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away Fighting A Long Battle Against COVID-19

2020 is turning out to be a nightmare for almost everyone. By the time we deal with one bad news, another one is ready to knock at our doors. Especially in the entertainment industry, there seems to be a tornado of bad news coming every month. After losing so many big names like Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and others our heart tears to give away yet another heartbreaking news to everyone. This time it is the veteran singer S.P Balasubrahmanyam.

As you already know, the veteran singer was in a critical state after his health condition deteriorated on Thursday. A statement issued by MGM hospital, where he is admitted, revealed about the same. S.P Balasubrahmanyam has been hospitalised since August, after testing COVID-19 positive.

Now according to the reports in Times Of India, S.P Balasubrahmanyam is no more. After fighting a fierce battle against this deadly virus, the singer lost his life. This news has devastated not only the fans but also shattered his family. It was only yesterday that Bollywood actor Salman Khan hoped for a speedy recovery of the singer in his tweet. Check out his tweet below.

Salman Khan tweeted, “Bala Subramaniam sir. All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir.”

Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 24, 2020

Even the Tollywood celebs including Keerthy Suresh, Manchu Lakshmi and others prayed for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s good health. But, it looks like God had something else in store for the veteran singer. The industry has surely lost out on yet another precious gems.

S.P Balasubrahmanyam was born in Nellore into a Telugu family. His father, late S. P. Sambamurthy, was a Harikatha artist who had also acted in plays. His mother was Sakunthalamma, who died on 4 February 2019. He has two brothers and five sisters, including singer S. P. Sailaja. His son is S. P. Charan who is also a famous South Indian Singer, Actor and a Producer.

Rest In Peace SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Must Read: Abhishek Bachchan PERFECTLY Replies To A Troll Who Compared Him With Prachi Desai Under The Nepotism Debate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube