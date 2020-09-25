Rakul Preet Singh, Karishma Prakash & Dharma Official Kshitiz Ravi Arrive At NCB Office For Questioning

A lot is happening around the controversial NCB probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. NCB issued summons for Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and few others recently. Today as we speak, Rakul, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash and Dharma Productions’ executive producer Kshitiz Ravi have reached the NCB office in Mumbai. Below are all the details and don’t miss the pictures too.

For the unversed, the ongoing Narcotics Control Bureau probe that has been on since a while now has taken many twists and turns. After Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and Talent Manager Jaya Saha was summoned for questioning, several names of Bollywood actors came under the radar for having alleged connection the drugs angle.

It was yesterday when we saw, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone fly down to Mumbai from the respective locations they were. The NCB has summoned Rakul for today. The De De Pyaar De actor left for the NCB guest house this morning, and the pictures went viral on social media.

Alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash has also been summoned today. Karishma was scheduled to be questioned earlier, but she asked for a buffer due to health reasons. Due to which her probe was moved to September 25, which is today.

Apart from Rakul Preet Singh and Karishma Prakash, NCB has also summoned Dharma Productions’ Executive Producer Kshitiz Ravi. Ravi has been asked to appear after his name came ahead in the probe. For the unversed, Dharma is owned by filmmaker Karan Johar, who was also dragged in the controversy initially.

While Rakul Preet Singh is being probed today, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be summoned on Saturday, which is tomorrow. Padukone’s name came ahead in the probe with some chats retrieved from Jaya Saha. In the chats, people with initials D and K were talking about drugs.

As for Shraddha and Sara, their name came up for their alleged parties at the Sushant Singh Rajput’s island farmhouse. Reportedly the parties involved drugs as revealed by the house manager and the boatman who ferried them.

