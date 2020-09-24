Sushant Singh Rajput News: Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Verses From The Bhagavad Gita Talking About Truth

Amid all the happenings surrounding the tragic Sushant Singh Rajput death case, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has been quite vocal on social media. Shweta recently took a break from the micro-blogging site but is back now. Kirti, in her latest tweet, has spoken about ‘Truth and Conscience’ while quoting a verse from the mythological epic The Bhagavad Gita. Read on to know what Shweta has to say.

Sushant’s elder sister Shweta, after making a comeback to Twitter spoke about the truth guiding mechanism that we all have within us. Kriti has been posting some cryptic and enlightening tweets since the beginning of the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “We all have a truth guiding mechanism within, which guides us how to think with love & peace. This is often called as conscience. To be spiritual is to listen this voice & restore the light of truth”.

She added, “Bhagavad Gita Verses 20, 22, 23. Listening to what Krishna said in these verses can profoundly calm the mind. #Bhagavadgita”. With the tweet, she also posted a few pictures of Krishna and Arjun from the iconic battle story of Mahabharata. On the pictures written were verses from the holy book.

We all have a truth guiding mechanism within, which guides us how to think with love & peace. This is often called as conscience. To be spiritual is to listen this voice & restore the light of truth.

Bhagavad Gita Verses 20, 22, 23

Listening to what Krishna said in these verses can profoundly calm the mind.

Meanwhile, Shweta on her return has also thanks Sushant Singh Rajput fans for their support in the Message For SSR movement. She revealed how over 3 lakh messages were received, and they left her teary-eyed. She also shared a video about the same.

Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “Received more than three lakhs heartwarming messages. I cried reading, listening and watching them. I cannot even fathom the kind of love and legacy he has left behind. #Message4SSR Pls, watch the whole video here”.

Received more than 3 lakhs heartwarming messages. I cried reading, listening and watching them. I cannot even fathom the kind of love and legacy he has left behind. #Message4SSR

In other news, this morning it was learned that the CFSL has suggested that the actor died by suicide. The Forensic team recreated the events that took place before his death until he was found hanging in his apartment. The CFSL has created a detailed report about the same and will be handing it over to CBI. Announcements about the same will be made soon.

