Actress Payal Ghosh is making all the headlines ever since she has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. The filmmaker has however called all such allegations baseless. Many actresses like Taapsee Pannu, Kalki Koechlin and more have supported Anurag in the matter. Reportedly, Ghosh has also filed a complaint against Kashyap. She has now revealed that she gave an interview regarding the whole scene with Kashyap in the past as well. Read the article to know more.

Payal recently took to social media and claimed that she had given an interview to a ‘renowned portal’ regarding the whole matter with the filmmaker, but the portal was seeking Anurag Kashyap’s approval. The actress even appealed that if she was found hanging from the ceiling, people shouldn’t write it off as suicide

Payal Ghosh has shared a picture on Instagram and captioned, “I have given an interview regarding the entire episode on Mr Kashyap to a renowned portal and the next thing I get to know that they are seeking permission from Mr Kashyap himself. India, if I am found hanging from the ceiling, remember this. I didn’t commit suicide. They have the narrative ready for depression and medication. #NotGoingDown #metoo.” Have a look at the post here.

Within a few hours of the post, it became viral and people started showing support to Payal Ghosh. One fan wrote, “What u said dear..Breaks my heart! We all know how journalism in India works! But u pls stay strong dear. I am with u! Just let me know anytime pls I am always there for u to assist on anything u want! So many ppl r with u, their support is with u!” Another user commented, “From my side, I am always there for you, lots of power to you, please tweet this caption on Twitter also, lots of love and power to you💪❣️ ShiningOn 💫✨” The third comment reads, “I am absolutely proud of you for what u done! I am with you.”

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap took to social media three days ago and uploaded an official statement on the matter. Have a look at the statement here.

Must Read: After Malang Madness, Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani To Star In An Action Film; Read DEETS!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube